Will we see a pink full moon Monday night?

The moon is officially full Tuesday at 2:08 a.m. It's called the Full Pink Moon. So will it be pink?

The answer is: nope.

While some full moons can have a color cast over the normally white appearance, that will not be the case Monday night into Tuesday. The full moon is called a "pink moon" because of pink flowers that traditionally bloom in April.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, Colonial American's learned the "full pink moon" name from Native Americans. Tribes noticed that pink moss, also known as a wild ground phlox, heralded the full moon. This is what it looks like:

Early spring flowers, pink moss

These early spring flowers were a sign of the start of spring. The full moon in April is also known as the Egg Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon and the Fish Moon.