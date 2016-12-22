Where's our white Christmas?

♫ I'm dreaming of a white Christmas ♫

It's a beautiful song and you'll likely hear it on the radio this weekend, but we'll have to keep dreaming until next year for the chance of a white Christmas.

If you haven't heard by now, there is a zero percent chance for a white Christmas this year as temperatures climb to the mid 50s with a few isolated showers.

And locals have been waiting for another white Christmas for several years. The last time we had a white Christmas was in 2010 when 1.1 inches of snow fell. A grand total of 4 inches was on the ground once you add in snow from days before.



I went back through the years and it was during the early 2000s that a white Christmas was a reality every two years. In 2000, we had 2 inches of snow on ground. In 2002, fresh snow fell on Christmas day, leading to 1 inch total. Finally, in 2004, while snow didn't fall that day, we had 9 inches on the ground!

Over the last 20 years, the Tri-State had had a one in five chance of seeing a white Christmas and our streak continues this year due to a huge ridge of warm air. But we aren't alone -- the eastern half of the country is in this warm up, too.

So whether you've been naughty or nice this year, snow isn't coming on Christmas morning. Maybe it's time for a festive snow globe or a can of spray snow for the windows.