WATCH: Winds increase today but Greater Cincinnati is not under a wind advisory

CINCINNATI -- It's going to be a windy forecast for much of the Ohio Valley today. Winds will range from 25 to 30 mph and gust from 35 to 45 mph. You'll notice this push from the southwest especially during the afternoon hours. Wind advisories are in effect for counties to our west, north and south. But why isn't the Tri-State included?

Meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark got in touch with the National Weather Service to see why we aren't included in Tuesday's wind advisories and what the Tri-State can expect when driving this afternoon.

Watch in the video player above.