So...is Cincinnati really expecting a heat wave?

Cloudy
HI: 91°
LO: 69°
Cincinnati is in for the first potential heat wave of the summer season. But do you know what a heat wave is? A heat wave is defined at 3 days in a row at 90 degrees or higher. That's all it takes in the Ohio Valley. Humidity often accompanies our heat waves which means it's not only 90, it feels even warmer than that.
