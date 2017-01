Officials have issued Level 1 Snow emergencies for Thursday for the following counties until further notice.

OHIO:

Hamilton County, Level 1

KENTUCKY

Campbell County, Level 1

Kenton County, Level 1

Today is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day because of expected snowfall and difficult driving conditions in the Tri-State. Get the latest timeline to find out how it might impact you.

