MOUNT ORAB, Ohio -- The thunderstorms that struck Greater Cincinnati Wednesday night had ended by 9 p.m., but communities like Mount Orab will be dealing with storm damage in the days ahead.
Billy Maxfield, a Mount Orab resident, said he was on the road when a thunderstorm knocked over a tree in his path and pelted his pickup with hail. He and his family were safe, but they arrived at home to find their yard blanketed in "golf ball-size" hail.
"It looked like snow-covered ground from all the hail," Maxfield said.