Teenage passenger dies week after crash on Weaver Road near Florence

Christina Jeffers is crash's second fatality

WCPO Staff
10:19 AM, Apr 11, 2017
56 mins ago

Boone County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Paul Weeden | WCPO
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. -- A passenger injured in a crash near Florence died of her injuries a week later.

Christina Jeffers, 17, of Williamstown, is the second fatality from the March 31 crash.

Jeffers was riding in a minivan headed west on Weaver Road when the driver -- Amber Wesley, 31, of Independence -- turned left onto Sam Neace Road in front of a Ford pickup truck, sheriff's spokesman Tom Scheben said.

Wesley's front-seat passenger -- Cheryl Jeffers, 50, of Williamstown -- died of her injuries that day.

Wesley and two more passengers -- Jason Wesley Jr., 2, of Independence, and Christina Jeffers -- were hospitalized in critical but stable condition, Scheben said the day after the crash.

Christina Jeffers then died of her injuries Friday, Scheben said.

The pickup's driver and passenger -- Walton residents Scott Turner, 46, and Jacklynn Turner, 14 -- had minor injuries, Scheben said.

Witnesses said both drivers had a green light, Scheben said. He said it appears Wesley failed to yield for the pickup truck.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video