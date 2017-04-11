Teenage passenger dies week after crash on Weaver Road near Florence

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. -- A passenger injured in a crash near Florence died of her injuries a week later.

Christina Jeffers, 17, of Williamstown, is the second fatality from the March 31 crash.

Jeffers was riding in a minivan headed west on Weaver Road when the driver -- Amber Wesley, 31, of Independence -- turned left onto Sam Neace Road in front of a Ford pickup truck, sheriff's spokesman Tom Scheben said.

Wesley's front-seat passenger -- Cheryl Jeffers, 50, of Williamstown -- died of her injuries that day.

Wesley and two more passengers -- Jason Wesley Jr., 2, of Independence, and Christina Jeffers -- were hospitalized in critical but stable condition, Scheben said the day after the crash.

Christina Jeffers then died of her injuries Friday, Scheben said.

The pickup's driver and passenger -- Walton residents Scott Turner, 46, and Jacklynn Turner, 14 -- had minor injuries, Scheben said.

Witnesses said both drivers had a green light, Scheben said. He said it appears Wesley failed to yield for the pickup truck.