Roebling Bridge to close Thursday for TV commercial shoot

WCPO Staff
5:50 PM, Jan 17, 2017
John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge

CINCINNATI -- The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge will be closed for six hours Thursday.

The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so crews can shoot a Cincinnati Bell commercial to be aired locally during the Super Bowl, city officials announced Tuesday.

The pedestrian path on the bridge will also be closed at times during the commercial shoot.

City officials advised drivers to plan alternate routes.

