Separate crashes close eastbound I-275

WCPO Staff
7:15 AM, Dec 31, 2016
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Eastbound Interstate 275 was closed early Saturday after two crashes less than a mile apart.

A passenger vehicle rear-ended a garbage truck near Blue Rock Road at about 2:30 a.m., Rumpke spokeswoman Molly Broadwater said.

Two people from the passenger vehicle were taken to a hospital. The garbage truck driver wasn't injured, Broadwater said.

Less than a mile away, a Buick rear-ended a semitrailer about a half-hour later. The Buick's driver is in critical condition, Colerain Township Police spokesman Jim Love said.

The eastbound lanes remained closed near Interstate 74 until about 9 a.m.

