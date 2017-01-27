MAPS: Flurries, icy roads causing traffic issues

Flurries and slick roads slowed the morning commute Friday as emergency crews were responding to up to five crashes at once along I-71/75 and I-275 in Northern Kentucky.

Flurries kicked up at about 5 a.m., forming patches of black ice around area highways. A four-car crash closed the ramp from westbound I-275 onto southbound I-71/75 for several hours, and most trouble spots appeared to be on I-71/75 south of I-275 toward Mount Zion Road.

We've not hit black ice 3 times, all on overpasses on 71/75. Most trouble between 275 area to Richwood. @WCPO @JaclynDeAug pic.twitter.com/sKebsD0VpA — Ally Kraemer (@AllyKraemer) January 27, 2017

The 1 mile stretch of 71/75 N around Turfway is a mess, 3 separate crashes. @WCPO @JaclynDeAug pic.twitter.com/EnqfEjexHc — Ally Kraemer (@AllyKraemer) January 27, 2017