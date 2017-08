It’s almost over, Cincinnati.

All four southbound lanes of the Brent Spence Bridge have reopened as of Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Brent Spence Bridge Maintenance Project. The lanes are expected to stay open during the daytime hours of the remainder of the project.

All 4 SB travel lanes are now open across the Brent Spence Bridge. Remember, ramp closures are still in place. https://t.co/5id4zExnwq — BSB 2017 Maintenance (@brentspence2017) August 20, 2017

All of the ramps that have been closed will remain closed until Aug. 25.

MORE: Brent Spence Bridge reopening four lanes in both directions by Aug. 25

Crews will begin to reopen the northbound lanes of the bridge later this week, but “specific timing has yet to be determined.”