WCPO
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Join
Insider
My
Insider
Weather
+
Weather Videos
Traffic
News
+
Local News
Galleries
Ohio
Northern Kentucky
Indiana
National
Healthy Living
I-Team
Video
+
Tensing Video
Business
+
Dan Monk
P&G
Macy's
Kroger
Entertainment
+
Local A&E
Food & Dining
Beer
Celebrity
Movies
Education
+
K-12
Cincinnati Public Schools
Higher Education
Parochial Schools
Govt & Politics
+
DecodeDC
Local Politics
State Government
Transportation & Development
+
Streetcar
Development
Our Community
+
Lucy May
History
People
Places
Religion
Home Tour
DWYM
+
ShopSmart
Opinion
+
Editorials
Columns
Cartoons
Sports
+
John Fay
Mike Dyer
Reds
Bengals
FC Cincinnati
College
High School Sports
Sports Columnists
Marketplace
+
Ohio Lottery
Real Estate
Financial Fitness Zone
LivingSeniorSmart
Beacons Corner
Coldiron Truth
Fischer Homes
MDInsider
Heart
Podcasts
+
Hear Cincinnati
High School Insider
About Us
+
As Seen On 9 On Your Side
Bios
Jobs at WCPO
Advertise With Us
Contests
TV Listings
Contact Us
RSS Feeds
Current
37°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 39°
LO: 36°
HI: 33°
LO: 28°
HI: 35°
LO: 25°
More Weather
Rewards
Manage Account
Support
Sign Out
Traffic
current alerts
10
More Traffic
WCPO INSIDER
+
Join Insider
Newsletters
Insider Support
Sign Out
Manage Newsletters
Manage Insider Subscription
Insider Support
Sign Out
Join Insider
Newsletters
Insider Support
Sign In
INSIDER REWARDS
1
Closings & Delays
Closings
and current delays
1
See All Closings
Test Gif
Test Gif
10:56 AM, Jan 26, 2017
Share Article
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story
Must See Video
3 local intersections land among worst in country
Get pumped Xavier- UC
The Shootout Zone
-Shootout Jeopardy- special
Woman accused of shooting Downtown
Lower crime rates in Central Business District
One person shot near Government Square
One person shot at Government Square in…
Lisa Wells arrest video: Cruiser cam…