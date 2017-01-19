Ryan Houston

When did you start working at WCPO 9 On Your Side?

January 10, 2017

Where else have you worked?

I've worked at WALB in Albany, Ga, WRDW in Augusta Ga, and WAPT in Jackson, Ms.

Where did you go to college?

I graduated from the University of Central Arkansas.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I love the fact that my job gives us the power to hold the powerful accountable.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

I'm proud of my volunteer work that I've been able to do through various agencies and churches that I've attended.

What do you love about living in Cincinnati?

This is the biggest city I've ever lived in. I'm excited to explore and experience what this city has to offer.

What do you think might be your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

I'm excited to visit the Cincinnati Zoo. I think I'll become a regular at the Reds and Bengals games.

All time favorites (movies, music, books, shows, etc…)?

My all time favorite movie is The Matrix. I love all types of music. My favorite shows right now are The Walking Dead and Insecure.

Apps you can't live without?

I'm constantly checking my Facebook and Instagram Apps.