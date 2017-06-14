RECAP: North Korean prisoner Otto Warmbier returns to the USA

CINCINNATI -- A Wyoming man held prisoner in North Korea for over a year is returning to Ohio tonight, but the news isn’t all happy.

Otto Warmbier, 22, has been in a coma since shortly after his arrest in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, his parents said Tuesday.

He was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor under the state's abusive regime for attempting to steal a sign depicting venerated former leader Kim Il-Sung, but North Korean officials said he contracted botulism shortly after his trial and fell into the coma after taking a sleeping pill.

It’s uncertain what the future holds for the Warmbier family, but well-wishes for his return and recovery have poured in from across the United States.