Keenan Singleton

Keenan Singleton

Keenan Singleton

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Keenan Singleton
 
 
Phone number:  
Office: 513-852-4931; Work Cell: 513-919-1125
 
When it comes to social media, you can find me...
@KJMSINGLETON
 
Position:
Sports Reporter
 
When did you start working here?
April 2015
 
Where else have you worked?
The Orange County Register (Newspaper); NFL NETWORK; WTVQ (ABC-36 IN Lexington)
 
Where did you go to college?
University of Houston – GO GOOGS!
 
What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?
I don't consider what I do to be work, Revealing who your favorite Athletes are off the field.
 
Apps I can't live without:
Twitter, Spotify, Netflix, Maps (Still learning the area)
 

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video