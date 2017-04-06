Entire Tri-State under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

CINCINNATI -- The National Weather Service placed the entire Tri-State under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch lasting until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The counties affected by the Severe Thunderstorm Watch are as follows.

Ohio

Indiana

Kentucky

DEFINITIONS:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning means a severe thunderstorm has developed that is capable of producing hail greater than one inch in diameter and or 58 mph wind speeds.

A Tornado Watch means weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes.

A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and residents of the affected area should take shelter immediately.