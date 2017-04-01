Boy saved from drowning at Splash Cincinnati

SHARONVILLE, Ohio -- Jamie Melton remembers the moment her heart stopped Friday night: When she saw lifeguards jumping into the pool at Splash Cincinnati to save a young boy who appeared to have drowned. And she remembers the moment she knew she needed to help.

"Another boy had alerted the guard," she said. "When she jumped in, I went in with her."

Nidhi Bedi, co-owner of Splash Cincinnati, said lifeguards began rescue breathing exercises, and the boy was saved in seconds.

"We are trained to take care of the children that walk into this facility,” Bedi said. “We could never allow someone else that doesn't have certification to perform CPR or any other medical measures on their children.”

Parents were rushing to collect their own children and police were receiving a frantic 911 call reporting that the boy -- whom the caller estimated to be about 4 or 5 years old -- did not appear to be breathing. Melton watched as they began administering rescue breathing.

"He was completely unresponsive," said Melton. "His eyes were rolled back. He wasn't breathing or anything."

For minutes, she said, it didn't seem to be making a difference. Then he opened his eyes and began to cough up water; Melton said she was shocked by the amount.

"It scares you," she said. "Because it's like, ‘How long was he under the water?'"

That's a question the park owners will try to answer while the boy recovers at the hospital. Bedi said the park decided to shut down for the night once it became clear that the boy would recover. She and the other park staff will conduct their own investigation, she said.