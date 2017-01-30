Will the Super Bowl be played under the roof?

Last week, the NFL told reporters they plan on opening the roof for the big game on Sunday, but we'll have to see if a few light raindrops will have them covering the stadium. Organizers say they'll make a final decision on Saturday, February 4.
This will be the third Super Bowl played in Houston and at the last game in 2004, the retractable roof was closed. Nearly a half inch of rain fell that day, and coincidentally enough, the New England Patriots were playing in that game, too.
If they decide to cover NRG Stadium this Sunday because of rain, it'll fall in line with about a third of all Super Bowl games.