Time-lapse video shows 2016's severe weather

It turns out 2016 was an unusually slow year for tornadoes and large hail.

The only years in the last decade with fewer tornadoes were 2013 and 2014. You wouldn't know it, however, by looking at some of the devastating tornadoes that hit the United States in the last year.

RELATED: Storm Shield app provides life-saving weather alerts

RELATED: SnowCast tells how much snow will fall at your location

The time-lapse video above shows all the storm reports for the year and showcases some of the destruction a single tornado can leave behind, including a leveled Starbucks in Indiana.

Most of the tornadoes happened in the late spring — May — which is fairly common, but the second busiest month was February, a little more unusual.

Only Washington D.C. and seven states — Vermont, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii — avoided tornadoes all together.

We'll have to see if those places are just as fortunate in 2017.

Follow Storm Shield Meteorologist Jason Meyers via the Storm Shield app on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Download the Storm Shield Weather Radio App for your iPhone or Android device and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Named by Time.com one of the best weather apps for your iPhone.