Baseball's Opening Day weather could force some delays

It's Major League Baseball's Opening Day, and weather could delay or even cancel more than one of the 12 games being played.



Most of the games being played in the Midwest are likely to see some rain and a few thunderstorms. That means the games in Chicago, Cincinnati, Minneapolis and Milwaukee may have to deal with rain delays at their first game.

Severe thunderstorms are marching across the Southeast, and that same system will bring rain up the East Coast, too. Fortunately, the rain should hold off long enough for games in Baltimore, Washington D.C., New York and Boston to get completed.

The four remaining games are getting played in either California or Texas, and both states are expected to enjoy some sunny weather.



As for temperatures, it looks like nearly everywhere a game is getting played, temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual. The only exception to this may be in Chicago where the rain may keep temperatures a little cooler with highs in the 40's.



Overall, most games should get played without any weather interference.



But as any baseball fan can tell you, these early spring games are susceptible to just about any kind of weather.



Monday's Opening Day will be no exception.

