Wyoming Cowboys start 2 sets of brothers on team off to 10-0 start

WYOMING, Ohio -- There's a serious case of "double vision" going at Wyoming High School.

Not only are the Cowboys winning games by doubling-up the score of opponents, they're doing that with two sets of brothers in the starting lineup.

That includes freshman Evan Prater and senior Garyn Prater, who averages more than 17 points per game. Garyn said playing alongside Evan is a hoop dream come true.

"It's just a lot of fun, you know, kind of an honor," he said.

Alongside them are sophomore Joey Edmonds, averaging almost 15 points per game, and senior Jake Edmonds. Their dad, Tim, is Wyoming's head coach.

"It's a really cool, cool experience," Jake said. "He's been my coach ever since growing up."

The brothers Prater and Edmonds have Wyoming off to a 10-0 start this season. The Cowboys' head coach knows the wave he's riding.

"Garyn and Jake being seniors, they're the best of friends," Edmonds said. "Joey and Evan have become great friends. Our families are really close. We actually go on vacation, at spring break, together every year."

They're putting a new twist on an old adage: the families that play together and stay together, win together.