Ohio State wide receiver Torrance Gibson VI announces transfer to UC via Twitter

CINCINNATI -- The first fallout from the University of Cincinnati's hiring of long time Ohio State assistant coach has happened: Buckeyes WR Torrance Gibson announced he's transferring to UC.

Gibson announced his decision on his twitter account Thursday.

"These last few months have been crazy for me and family, but the craziness is finally over," the tweet said. "Time to start my next chapter at University of Cincinnati! Bearcats!"

Gibson was a highly recruited quarterback out of Florida during his high school days, so it's not unlikely that he will compete for the Bearcats starting quarterback job. He was redshirted his freshman year.

Gibson sat out all of the 2016 season, so he'll be eligible to play in this upcoming season. He was suspended last season for violating the Ohio State Student Code of Conduct. Urban Meyer said he disagreed with the school's decision to suspend Gibson, but did not clarify the circumstances that led to the suspension.

ESPN is reporting that Gibson will enroll at Cincinnati State for this semester. He needs to complete his associate's degree in order to be eligible to play this fall.

Gibson also cited Cincinnati's strength coach, Brady Collins, as a reason why he decided to transfer.

Neither Ohio State nor Cincinnati have commented on Gibson's announcement yet.