More than 100 athletes competing in Special Olympics Kentucky State Winter Games at Perfect North

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. -- More than 100 athletes will compete in the Special Olympics Kentucky State Winter Games, being held over the next few days at Perfect North Slopes.

Among them will be skiers Kelly McCormick of Louisville and Patrick Tutsch of Lexington, who will compete in the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games March 15-24 in Austria as part of the Special Olympics USA team.

Special Olympics USA head alpine skiing coach and longtime State Winter Games volunteer Jimmie Johnson also will be at Perfect North, once again serving as the official course setter.

The Opening Ceremony kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday with a parade, skiing the Flame of Hope down the hillside and the lighting of the Special Olympics cauldron.

Monday is a practice day, followed by timed trials. Skiers will be paired up with a volunteer partner from the Cincinnati Ski Club to get acclimated to the snow and work on their skills. Later Monday night, there's an annual victory dinner and dance at the East Lodge.

Race day is Tuesday, starting at about 10:30 am. Skiers will complete giant slalom and slalom courses on levels ranging from developmental to advanced-plus. Snowshoers will compete in any two of 25-, 50- and 100-meter races. All awards will be presented after lunch during a medals ceremony in the East Lodge.

The games are now in their 37th year, and Perfect North has hosted them for 20 of those.