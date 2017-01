CINCINNATI -- The Cyclones won Wednesday, but there was one loss at center ice.

Michael Houser, a goalie for the Cincinnati Cyclones, tried to take on the opposing goalie -- Adam Vay of the Quad City Mallards. But Deadspin pointed out that Vay's probably not the best guy to pick on, as he practices MMA off the ice. Well...also on the ice, apparently.

As you can see, things ended pretty quickly. Ouch.