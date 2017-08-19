Watch WCPO's 'Friday Football Frenzy' for Aug. 18, 2017

High school football highlights

WCPO Staff
1:01 AM, Aug 19, 2017
WCPO Sports Anchors John Popovich and Ken Broo present high school football highlights from opening night in Kentucky and Indiana. Games include Ryle at Covington Catholic, Highlands at Cooper, Dixie Heights at Simon Kenton. Newport Central Catholic at Scott, and East Central at Lawrenceburg.

Alex Dowds of Campbell County ran for four touchdowns against Dixie Heights.

CINCINNATI - Join WCPO Sports Anchors John Popovich and Ken Broo for high school football highlights from around the Tri-State.

For Opening Night in Kentucky and Indiana, games include Ryle at Covington Catholic, Highlands at Cooper, Dixie Heights at Campbell County, Newport Central Catholic at Scott and East Central at Lawrenceburg.

In addition, Keenan Singleton has a special report on the opening of Dennis Griffin Stadium at Covington Catholic, where they played night football under permanent lights for the first time in the school's 92-year history.

Plus, Broo takes a look at two Greater Miami Conference rivals, Mason and Sycamore. Both are hoping to return to the playoffs this season.

WATCH Opening Night highlights in the video player above.

 

