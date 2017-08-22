WCPO High School Insider Podcast: Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer talks Elder football

Fox News Channel anchor Bill Hemmer has never forgotten the experience of playing football on Friday nights at The Pit.

The 1983 Elder graduate and co-host of America’s Newsroom joined the WCPO High School Insider Podcast from Washington D.C., last week to discuss his memories of playing in the Greater Catholic League and how much Elder means to him today.

Regular viewers have seen Hemmer wear purple ties on Friday but this conversation gives a behind-the-scenes perspective on his Elder days. The Delhi native was an honorable mention all-city selection as a defensive back his senior season of 1982.

Hemmer also discusses his teammates, what it was like to play for the late Elder coach Ray Bachus, the landmark Cincinnati restaurant chain the team frequented after games, and how he stays connected to the Panthers' games from his residence in New York City.

Listen to this episode in the player above.