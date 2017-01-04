CINCINNATI -- The University of Cincinnati is no longer an option for Princeton senior defensive end Jamal Hines.

Princeton coach Pat McLaughlin told WCPO.com Hines didn’t de-commit but that he is no longer committed to the Bearcats.

UC coach Luke Fickell called McLaughlin Tuesday night to inform him that the scholarship offer was no longer active. Verbal commitments are considered non-binding. National Signing Day is Feb. 1.

Hines, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, was an Associated Press Division II second-team all-district selection this past season for the Vikings. He was first-team all-Greater Miami Conference.

Hines originally made a verbal commitment to UC June 16, 2016 when Tommy Tuberville was the UC coach. Hines remained committed to the Bearcats after Fickell was named the new UC coach in December.

He was originally offered by the Bearcats Sept. 17, 2015.

Hines, who is listed at 6 feet 3 and 225 pounds, plans to visit Toledo Jan. 20 and is also considering other options including Bowling Green and Ball State.

“He’s a good kid,” McLaughlin said. “He plays at a high level.”

McLaughlin said academics are not an issue with Hines. "He is fully qualified academically," McLaughlin said.

Princeton was 6-4 and narrowly missed the Division II playoffs after Dayton Dunbar forfeited two games due to playing an ineligible player.

UC has verbal commitments from three area players including La Salle senior running back/safety Jarell White, Middletown kicker Cole Smith and Miamisburg offensive lineman Cody Lamb. Lamb enrolled early and is expected to be on campus next week.

UC had 21 to 25 scholarship slots open as of Tuesday.