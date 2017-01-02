La Salle basketball standout CJ Fleming expected to miss a few games due to injury

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – La Salle basketball standout CJ Fleming is expected to miss at least a week due to a shoulder injury he suffered in a game in late December in Florida.

Fleming, a Bellarmine University signee, was attempting a layup late in the third of the Lancers’ game against Madison (Wis.) when his feet got tangled and he jammed his shoulder. He suffered a sprain, according to his father, longtime La Salle coach Dan Fleming.

CJ Fleming, an area player of the year candidate, is expected to miss a “week or two,” according to his father. As of Dec. 21, Fleming averaged 18 points, 2.3 steals and one steal. He shoots 60 percent from the 3-point line (9 of 15) and 69.2 percent from the field overall (18 of 26).

La Salle was the runner-up in the Kingdom of the Sun tournament in Ocala, Fla., Dec. 30.

La Salle (6-1) opens the Greater Catholic League South division schedule Friday night against visiting Elder (4-3). La Salle plays at Roger Bacon (8-1) Saturday.

The Lancers have games at Purcell Marian Jan. 10 and at Moeller Jan. 13.

La Salle made some adjustments in practice Monday without their standout. Senior guard Tre Crigler is expected to handle the ball more for the Lancers. La Salle also had to tweak some out-of-bounds plays since CJ Fleming always took the ball out.

Crigler made the Kingdom of the Sun all-tournament team along with CJ Fleming and junior guard Riley Haubner.

Dan Fleming said he expects his other players will step and take charge in the next two weeks.

“Our guys will respond,” Dan Fleming said. “We have a good group.”