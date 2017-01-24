High School Insider Podcast with Mike Dyer: UC in the spotlight for college recruiting this week

The University of Cincinnati is in the spotlight this week as National Signing Day approaches.

WCPO sports anchor Keenan Singleton and WCPO.com’s Mike Dyer discuss the latest in college football recruiting as players will sign their National Letters of Intent Feb. 1.

Singleton and Dyer also discuss Urban Meyer’s son Nate Meyer and his baseball commitment to UC, Kyle Bolden’s football commitment to the Bearcats. There is also discussion on other top players and their verbal commitments this week.

There is also plenty of high school basketball discussion as the month of January winds down.

Listen to this episode in the player above.