High School Insider Podcast with Mike Dyer: La Salle's Dan Fleming explains why he's stepping down

Longtime La Salle basketball coach Dan Fleming received plenty of well wishes through phone calls, texts and social media Monday night.

Former players, students and coaching colleagues just wanted to show their appreciation for a coach who made such an impact for 27 years.

Fleming, 54, announced Monday afternoon he stepped down as the longtime Lancers coach after 27 years in order to spend more time with his family. Fleming had 452 career wins overall and two state titles at La Salle (2011 and 1996).

On Tuesday morning, Fleming shared insight into his decision with the WCPO High School Insider Podcast. He also shared his favorite coaching memories, what he’ll do next winter and how high school basketball has changed in the past 20 years.

