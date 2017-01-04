High School Insider Podcast: What Jarell White's commitment to UC means for Bearcats

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:23PM EST expiring January 5 at 8:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati area had plenty of news and notes from the high school scene the first week of January 2017.
WCPO sports anchor Keenan Singleton and WCPO.com’s Mike Dyer discuss the latest with high school basketball, Jarell White’s commitment to UC, coaching news and a reflection on Carl Kremer's 500th career win.