High School Insider Podcast: Discussing a significant weekend of high school basketball ahead

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 2:33PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 2:33PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 2:33PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Brown, Butler, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Montgomery, Preble, Warren
CINCINNATI – An upcoming significant weekend of high school basketball highlights the WCPO High School Insider Podcast.
WCPO sports anchor Keenan Singleton and WCPO.com’s Mike Dyer discuss hoops, college football recruiting, Luke Kennard, the national ranking for the Mason girls' basketball team and other topics of discussion from the local sports scene.