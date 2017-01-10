High School Insider Podcast: Discussing a significant weekend of high school basketball ahead

Mike Dyer
2:58 PM, Jan 10, 2017

Mason 2019 guard Sammie Puisis and the Comets will play Sunday afternoon at the Journey to the Tourney at Lakota West.

CINCINNATI – An upcoming significant weekend of high school basketball highlights the WCPO High School Insider Podcast.

WCPO sports anchor Keenan Singleton and WCPO.com’s Mike Dyer discuss hoops, college football recruiting, Luke Kennard, the national ranking for the Mason girls' basketball team and other topics of discussion from the local sports scene.

Listen to this episode in the player above.

