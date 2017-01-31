Colerain safety Keontae Jones verbally commits to Iowa State

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Colerain senior safety Keontae Jones announced his verbal commitment to Iowa State Monday night.

Jones, who is 6 feet and 170 pounds, was the area’s top uncommitted player in the 2017 class who had yet to announce a verbal commitment. National Signing Day is Wednesday.

Jones joins his brother, Iowa State freshman wide receiver Deshaunte Jones, a former Colerain standout quarterback, at the Big 12 program.

Keontae Jones was an Associated Press Division I second-team all-state selection for the Cardinals in 2016. He was also first-team all-district and first-team all-Greater Miami Conference.

He had 53 tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions (one for a touchdown), seven pass breakups and two sacks. He averaged 18 yards per punt and scored a touchdown. He averaged 30.3 yards per kick return and scored a touchdown for the Cardinals (11-1), a regional semifinalist in 2016.

He also had six receptions for 65 yards and a total of 527 all-purpose yards. He held over 20 scholarship offers including Iowa State, Virginia Tech, UC, Indiana, West Virginia, Illinois and Maryland.

Jones announced his commitment via Twitter after originally planning to decide Jan. 31.

Deshaunte Jones, a 2016 Colerain graduate, announced his commitment to Iowa State on National Signing Day in February 2016. Deshaunte Jones was named an Honorable Mention Freshman All-America selection by Campus Insiders. He played in all 12 games for the Cyclones and started four. He ranked second on the team in receptions (37), receiving yards (536) and touchdown receptions (six).