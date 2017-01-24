CINCINNATI – Former Miami University linebacker Bryson Albright, a 2012 St. Xavier graduate, signed a free-agent contract with the Bengals Tuesday, the team announced.

Albright, who is 6 feet 5 and 22 pounds, was signed to a Reserve/Future contract and will not count on the team’s Active List until Feb. 6, the Monday after the Super Bowl.

Albright, who is 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, is classified as a first-year NFL player. He spent the 2016 season with Buffalo after signing as a college free agent. He played in one game with Buffalo (Dec. 11 against Pittsburgh).

He was inactive for one game and on the practice squad for 14 games. He played in all four Bills preseason games and had five tackles, three quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

Albright was second-team all-conference for the RedHawks in 2015. He finished fifth on the team in total tackles with 51.

In high school, he helped the Bombers to a state semifinalist appearance in 2011. He had 70 tackles including 11 sacks his senior season.