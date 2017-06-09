Oak Hills selects Chris Gramke to coach girls basketball team

CINCINNATI -- Oak Hills named Chris Gramke as its new head girls’ basketball coach Friday afternoon. He is expected to be officially appointed at the next school Board of Education meeting.

Gramke, who has 117 career wins, has spent 15 years as an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) coach.

He was an assistant for the Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball program that went to the Final Four in 1999 and won the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2000.

“We believe we are on the front end of something very special at Oak Hills,” Athletic Director Tony Hemmelgarn said. “We interviewed many good candidates but Chris really stood out. He's familiar with basketball on the West Side and is respected throughout Greater Cincinnati for his ability to develop girls basketball players and teams. We are excited that he has chosen to join ours.”

Gramke is married to Michelle and the couple has two sons, Alex (21) and Max (19) and a daughter, Camryn (16).

“I am honored to have the opportunity to coach at Oak Hills High School -- one of the best school districts in all of Ohio,” Gramke said. “I’m excited to be a part of the rich tradition of the Highlander girls basketball program and look forward to the challenge of competing in the GMC, which is arguably the top basketball league in the state.”

Oak Hills was 13-11 overall and 8-8 in the GMC last winter.

The Ohio girls' basketball season starts Nov. 24.