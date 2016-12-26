How Dixie Heights star Zeke Pike got his life back

EDGEWOOD, Ky. -- You might remember Zeke Pike as an All-American football recruit from Northern Kentucky.

You might also remember him for his quick fall from sports stardom.

Pike, a 2012 Dixe Heights grad, went to Auburn and was hailed as a successor to star quarterback Cam Newton.

But trouble with drinking and drugs meant he'd never play a game for the Tigers.

After bouncing to the University of Louisville, then Sober College in California and finally Murray State, Pike ended up selling drugs, estranged from his parents -- and eventually in jail.

It was there Pike turned his life around, starting Number8 Ministries and now traveling Kentucky to share his story of addiction and redemption with high school kids.

But Derek Terry's account of Pike's journey starts with a 9mm pistol pointed at Pike's head -- and Pike's own finger on the trigger.

Read more about how Pike is piecing his life back together at SI.com.