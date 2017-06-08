Willis' signing puts all Bengals draft picks under contract

Associated Press
3:13 PM, Jun 8, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 05: Defensive lineman Jordan Willis of Kansas State participates in a drill during day five of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Joe Robbins
CINCINNATI (AP) — Defensive end Jordan Willis signed a four-year deal on Thursday, leaving all of the Cincinnati Bengals’ draft picks under contract.

Willis, a third-round choice from Kansas State, was the last of the team’s 11 draft picks to come to terms. The Bengals have their mandatory minicamp next week.

Willis will have a chance to earn a spot in the Bengals’ line rotation. He finished third in career sacks at Kansas State with 26.

