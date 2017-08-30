Report: Vontaze Burfict's suspension reduced to 3 games

CINCINNATI -- Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict's suspension has been reduced from five games to three, according to NFL.com.

Burfict was suspended for a hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during their preason game Aug. 19. The Bengals lost 30-12.

Burfict appealed the suspension, saying he hit Sherman shoulder to shoulder. The Bengals said it was shoulder to chest.

With the three-game suspension, Burfict will miss the Bengals' season opener against Baltimore and games against Houston and Green Bay.

Burfict has been suspended eight times for illegal hits.