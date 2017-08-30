Report: Vontaze Burfict's suspension reduced to 3 games

WCPO Staff
6:27 PM, Aug 30, 2017
6 mins ago
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CINCINNATI -- Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict's suspension has been reduced from five games to three, according to NFL.com.

Burfict was suspended for a hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during their preason game Aug. 19. The Bengals lost 30-12.

Burfict appealed the suspension, saying he hit Sherman shoulder to shoulder. The Bengals said it was shoulder to chest.

With the three-game suspension, Burfict will miss the Bengals' season opener against Baltimore and games against Houston and Green Bay.

Burfict has been suspended eight times for illegal hits. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top