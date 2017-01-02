Bengals writers name A.J. Green MVP, Dre Kirkpatrick 'good guy'

WCPO Staff
2:12 PM, Jan 2, 2017

A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches a touchdown pass against Janoris Jenkins #20 of the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 14, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) and  Dre Kirkpatrick #27 of the Cincinnati Bengals shakes hands with fans as he walks off of the field at the end of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paul Brown Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Philadelphia 32-14. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Al Bello/Getty Images and Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati chapter of the Pro Football Writers of American picked A.J. Green as the Bengals' 2016 most valuable player and Dre Kirkpatrick as winner of the annual "Good Guy" award, the Bengals announced Monday.

While Green played in just nine games due to injuries, he averaged 96.4 yards per game, the best stretch of his career. Green also made four touchdowns before an injury ended his season.

Green's selection was unanimous, according to the announcement.

The group named Kirkpatrick as the annual "Good Guy" because of his "professionalism and cooperation with media and [for] understanding the media's role in covering the team."

