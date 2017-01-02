Bengals writers name A.J. Green MVP, Dre Kirkpatrick 'good guy'

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati chapter of the Pro Football Writers of American picked A.J. Green as the Bengals' 2016 most valuable player and Dre Kirkpatrick as winner of the annual "Good Guy" award, the Bengals announced Monday.

While Green played in just nine games due to injuries, he averaged 96.4 yards per game, the best stretch of his career. Green also made four touchdowns before an injury ended his season.

Green's selection was unanimous, according to the announcement.

The group named Kirkpatrick as the annual "Good Guy" because of his "professionalism and cooperation with media and [for] understanding the media's role in covering the team."