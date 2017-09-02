Bengals terminate contracts of Eric Winston, Wallace Gilberry; waive 23

WCPO Staff
3:19 PM, Sep 2, 2017
BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 27: Eric Winston #73 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Rob Carr/Getty Images
CINCINNATI -- The Bengals terminated the contracts of veterans Wallace Gilberry and Eric Winston on Saturday, two of 30 moves the team needed to reach the NFL roster limit of 53.

Among the other cuts: linebacker PJ Dawson, kicker Jake Elliott, defensive end Marcus Hardison and defensive tackle DeShawn Williams.

The team also acquired a conditional sixth-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys for cornerback Bene Benwikere.

Other players waived Saturday:

  • linebacker Bryson Albright
  • linebacker Brandon Bell
  • wide receiver Chris Brown
  • defensive end Ryan Brown
  • defensive end Will Clarke
  • safety Demetrious Cox
  • defensive tackle David Dean
  • guard J.J. Dielman
  • fullback Darrin Laufasa
  • offensive tackle Landon Lechler
  • guard Cameron Lee
  • cornerback Tony McRae
  • offensive tackle Kent Perkins
  • wide receiver Alonzo Russell
  • guard Dustin Stanton
  • defensive tackle Josh Tupou
  • wide receiver Kermit Whitfield
  • halfback Jarveon Williams
  • safety Brandon Wilson

Halfback Tra Carson is on the Reserved/Injured list for a groin injury, as is tight end Mason Schreck for a knee injury.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Adam Jones were placed on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list, Burfict for three games and Jones for one.

All of the players waived Saturday, except Clarke, will be eligible to be signed to an NFL practice squad if they clear waivers Sunday. That's when the Bengals plan to announce a practice squad of up to 10 players.

Winston, a 12th-year tackle and president of the NFL players union, told WCPO he saw trouble ahead for the league when the collective bargaining agreement expires in 2021.

