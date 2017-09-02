Bengals terminate contracts of Eric Winston, Wallace Gilberry; waive 23

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals terminated the contracts of veterans Wallace Gilberry and Eric Winston on Saturday, two of 30 moves the team needed to reach the NFL roster limit of 53.

Among the other cuts: linebacker PJ Dawson, kicker Jake Elliott, defensive end Marcus Hardison and defensive tackle DeShawn Williams.

The team also acquired a conditional sixth-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys for cornerback Bene Benwikere.

Other players waived Saturday:

linebacker Bryson Albright

linebacker Brandon Bell

wide receiver Chris Brown

defensive end Ryan Brown

defensive end Will Clarke

safety Demetrious Cox

defensive tackle David Dean

guard J.J. Dielman

fullback Darrin Laufasa

offensive tackle Landon Lechler

guard Cameron Lee

cornerback Tony McRae

offensive tackle Kent Perkins

wide receiver Alonzo Russell

guard Dustin Stanton

defensive tackle Josh Tupou

wide receiver Kermit Whitfield

halfback Jarveon Williams

safety Brandon Wilson

Halfback Tra Carson is on the Reserved/Injured list for a groin injury, as is tight end Mason Schreck for a knee injury.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Adam Jones were placed on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list, Burfict for three games and Jones for one.

All of the players waived Saturday, except Clarke, will be eligible to be signed to an NFL practice squad if they clear waivers Sunday. That's when the Bengals plan to announce a practice squad of up to 10 players.

Winston, a 12th-year tackle and president of the NFL players union, told WCPO he saw trouble ahead for the league when the collective bargaining agreement expires in 2021.