Bengals terminate contracts of Eric Winston, Wallace Gilberry; waive 23

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals terminated the contracts of veterans Wallace Gilberry and Eric Winston on Saturday, two of 30 moves the team needed to reach the NFL roster limit of 53.
Among the other cuts: linebacker PJ Dawson, kicker Jake Elliott, defensive end Marcus Hardison and defensive tackle DeShawn Williams.
The team also acquired a conditional sixth-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys for cornerback Bene Benwikere.
Other players waived Saturday:
linebacker Bryson Albright
linebacker Brandon Bell
wide receiver Chris Brown
defensive end Ryan Brown
defensive end Will Clarke
safety Demetrious Cox
defensive tackle David Dean
guard J.J. Dielman
fullback Darrin Laufasa
offensive tackle Landon Lechler
guard Cameron Lee
cornerback Tony McRae
offensive tackle Kent Perkins
wide receiver Alonzo Russell
guard Dustin Stanton
defensive tackle Josh Tupou
wide receiver Kermit Whitfield
halfback Jarveon Williams
safety Brandon Wilson
Halfback Tra Carson is on the Reserved/Injured list for a groin injury, as is tight end Mason Schreck for a knee injury.
Linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Adam Jones were placed on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list, Burfict for three games and Jones for one.
All of the players waived Saturday, except Clarke, will be eligible to be signed to an NFL practice squad if they clear waivers Sunday. That's when the Bengals plan to announce a practice squad of up to 10 players.