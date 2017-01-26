Bengals sign kicker Randy Bullock to two-year contract

CINCINNATI - The Bengals must be planning to keep Randy Bullock as their kicker after signing the late-season pickup to a two-year contract Thursday.

The fifth-year player would have become an unrestricted free agent on March 9.

Bullock, 26, had a successful audition for the job, hitting 5 of 6 field-goal attempts and 6 of 6 PATs in the final three games of the season. The Bengals signed him as a free agent after long-time kicker Mike Nugent lost his aim on PATs and field goals.

Bullock, who had been cut during last season by the Giants and Steelers, will still have competition in training camp. Last week, the Bengals resigned kicker Jonathan Brown to a reserve/future contract. Brown will not count on the team’s active list until Feb. 6.

Brown originally joined the Bengals in May of 2016 as a college free agent from Louisville. He suffered an injury in spring workouts, reverted to the reserve/injured list after being waived-injured, and was released on Aug 30 after completing rehab.

SEE Bullock's career stats.