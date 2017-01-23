Bengals QB Andy Dalton takes Tom Brady's place in Pro Bowl

WCPO Staff
4:00 PM, Jan 23, 2017
4:58 PM, Jan 23, 2017

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 1: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass while being pressured by Michael Pierce #78 of the Baltimore Ravens  during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI - Bengals QB Andy Dalton has been named to his third Pro Bowl team and will join three other Bengals on the field Sunday, the NFL announced  Monday.

Dalton replaces Tom Brady, who's leading the Patriots to the Super Bowl  instead.

Dalton’s addition gives the Bengals five Pro Bowl selections, but WR A.J. Green will not play while he continues to rehab the hamstring injury that kept him out of the last six games.

Other Bengals Pro Bowlers are DT Geno Atkins, DE Carlos Dunlap and OT Andrew Whitworth.

The Pro Bowl will be televised on ESPN at 8 p.m. from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game returns  to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format.

Dalton, who also played in the Pro Bowl following the 2011 and 2014 seasons, nearly matched his club record for passing yards (4,293) with 4,206. He threw for 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Marvin Lewis said Dalton had his best overall season.

