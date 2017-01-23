Bengals QB Andy Dalton takes Tom Brady's place in Pro Bowl

CINCINNATI - Bengals QB Andy Dalton has been named to his third Pro Bowl team and will join three other Bengals on the field Sunday, the NFL announced Monday.

Dalton replaces Tom Brady, who's leading the Patriots to the Super Bowl instead.

Dalton’s addition gives the Bengals five Pro Bowl selections, but WR A.J. Green will not play while he continues to rehab the hamstring injury that kept him out of the last six games.

Other Bengals Pro Bowlers are DT Geno Atkins, DE Carlos Dunlap and OT Andrew Whitworth.

The Pro Bowl will be televised on ESPN at 8 p.m. from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game returns to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format.

Dalton, who also played in the Pro Bowl following the 2011 and 2014 seasons, nearly matched his club record for passing yards (4,293) with 4,206. He threw for 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Marvin Lewis said Dalton had his best overall season.

