Bengals play Redskins in nationally-televised preseason game

CINCINNATI – The Bengals’ 2017 preseason schedule features a nationally televised game at Washington, home dates against Tampa Bay and Kansas City and a finale on the road against Indianapolis, the club announced Monday.

The Washington game will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 and televised by FOX. The Bengals and Redskins played to a 27-27 tie in a regular-season game in London last season.

The first two preseason games will be at home against Tampa Bay the weekend of Aug. 10-14 and against Kansas City the weekend of Aug. 17-21.

The finale at Indianapolis will be played on Aug. 31 or Sept. 1.

Dates and times will be announced later this month.

Season tickets are available online at Bengals.com/tickets, through the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 or toll-free at (866) 621-8383, or by visiting the Paul Brown Stadium ticket office. The Ticket Hotline and ticket office hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fans can call the hotline to schedule an appointment to view available seats.

Season tickets start at $400 and flexible payment plan options are available.

