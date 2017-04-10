Bengals play Redskins in nationally-televised preseason game

Bucs, Chiefs and Colts also on schedule

WCPO Staff
6:04 PM, Apr 10, 2017
39 mins ago

CINCINNATI – The Bengals’ 2017 preseason schedule features a nationally televised game at Washington, home dates against Tampa Bay and Kansas City and a finale on the road against Indianapolis, the club announced Monday.

The Washington game will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 and televised by FOX. The Bengals and Redskins played to a 27-27 tie in a regular-season game in London last season.

The first two preseason games will be at home against Tampa Bay the weekend of Aug. 10-14 and against Kansas City the weekend of Aug. 17-21.

The finale at Indianapolis will be played on Aug. 31 or Sept. 1.

Dates and times will be announced later this month.

Season tickets are available online at Bengals.com/tickets, through the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 or toll-free at (866) 621-8383, or by visiting the Paul Brown Stadium ticket office. The Ticket Hotline and ticket office hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fans can call the hotline to schedule an appointment to view available seats.

Season tickets start at $400 and flexible payment plan options are available.

RELATED: Full NFL preseason schedule.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video