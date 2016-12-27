Bengals' moves may indicate A.J. Green, Vontaze Burfict won't play against Ravens

CINCINNATI – The Bengals made two roster moves Tuesday that could indicate star receiver A.J. Green and middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict won't play in Sunday's meaningless season finale.

The team said it signed WR Jake Kumerow and LB Trevor Roach from the practice squad. The team hasn't announced if Green and Burfict won't play.

But Green has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury and it looks like the Bengals have decided to sit him out. The team flew Green to Houston for last week's game in anticipation of playing him but then had second thoughts.

Burfict missed the Houston game with a concussion.

Tight end Tyler Eifert (back injury) and guard Clint Boling (shoulder) are out after going on injured reserve Monday.

The Bengals (5-9-1) host the Ravens (8-7) Sunday with both teams out of playoff contention.

Kumerow (6-4, 206; Wisconsin-Whitewater) has been activated for the first time after two seasons on the practice squad. He played in three 2016 preseason games with four receptions for 67 yards.

Roach (6-2, 247; Nebraska) played in Games 1-3 (no statistics) and was moved to the practice squad after Burfict finished his three-game suspension. Roach played in three 2016 preseason games with 13 tackles. He spent the 2015 regular season on the practice squad and made his NFL debut in the Wild Card playoff vs. Pittsburgh, logging one special teams tackle.