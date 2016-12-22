CINCINNATI -- Andy Dalton deserves so much more than a WHO DEY!

This year, the Bengals quarterback has helped 73 Cincinnati and Fort Worth families pay their children’s medical bills, according to Bleacher Report.

Dalton and his wife started the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation in 2015, an organization that aims to provide “daily support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth.”

Dalton’s efforts may have something to do with his nomination for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Blessed to be the Bengals Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Help us win @nationwide charity challenge tweet daily #DaltonWPMOYChallenge — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) December 12, 2016

Established in 1970, the award recognizes an NFL player who succeeds both on and off the field, and Dalton is one of 32 award nominees this year. (#DALTONWPMOYCHALLENG is Dalton’s hashtag on social media).

The winner of the Man of the Year award will be announced at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 (the night before the Super Bowl) in Houston at NFL Honors, a two-hour awards special.