Andy Dalton pays medical bills for over 70 Cincinnati families and their children

Dec 22, 2016
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 6: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a 37-3 win over the Cleveland Browns with fans at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 6, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. Bengals won the game 37-3.

Gregory Shamus
CINCINNATI -- Andy Dalton deserves so much more than a WHO DEY!

This year, the Bengals quarterback has helped 73 Cincinnati and Fort Worth families pay their children’s medical bills, according to Bleacher Report.

Dalton and his wife started the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation in 2015, an organization that aims to provide “daily support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth.”

Dalton’s efforts may have something to do with his nomination for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Established in 1970, the award recognizes an NFL player who succeeds both on and off the field, and Dalton is one of 32 award nominees this year. (#DALTONWPMOYCHALLENG is Dalton’s hashtag on social media).

The winner of the Man of the Year award will be announced at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 (the night before the Super Bowl) in Houston at NFL Honors, a two-hour awards special.

