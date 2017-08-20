FC Cincinnati loses 4-0 to New York Red Bulls II

HARRISON, N.J. -- FC Cincinnati took their second straight loss in USL play as they fell to the New York Red Bulls II 4-0 Saturday afternoon at MSU Soccer Park.

With the loss, the Orange and Blue (8-9-7) have been out-scored 9-0 in their last two matches.

New York Red Bulls II scored in the 23rd minute when Marco Dominguez bumped Noah Powder off the ball in FC Cincy’s box. Stephen Bonomo scored off the penalty kick.

Their second goal came in the 41st minute; a foul by Corben Bone gave the Red Bulls a free kick. Andrew Tinari received a yellow card when he took the kick without the referee’s whistle. But Zeiko Lewis took the kick and connected with Hassan Ndam, who headed the ball past Mitch Hildebrandt for his first goal on the season.

FCC had four shots in the first half, including one on goal by Austin Berry, but he was cut short with a save by Rafael Diaz. The Red Bulls had a nine-shot first period.

Djiby and Kyle Greig had a look in the 10th minute, but Djiby’s shot hit the crossbar.

Hildebrandt made two saves, including a block on Junior Flemmings in the 39th minute.

The Orange and Blue came out aggressive in the second half, and they had an advantage in the 65th minute when the official gave Ndam his second yellow card of the game. With the man advantage, Josu found Harrison Delbridge on the free kick, but Diaz made the diving save.

Flemmings scored twice in a span of a minute to give the Red Bulls a 4-0 lead.

FCC will host Ottawa Fury at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Nippert Stadium.