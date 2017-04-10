Despite second loss on the road, FC Cincinnati looks forward to home opener

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- FC Cincinnati will look to improve their 1-2 record in Saturday’s home-opener after falling to Bethlehem Steel Sunday.

FC Cincinnati couldn’t come back after an early red card and lost 2-0 to Bethlehem Steel FC Sunday afternoon at Goodman Stadium.

In addition to the early red card, FC Cincy defender Justin Hoyte was injured in the match, said Head Coach Alan Koch.

“I give a lot of credit to our players for showing the character they did to hang in there for a long time being a man down,” Koch said in a release. “We knew the three games on the road to start the season were going to be tough and they have been. We will put this behind us and are excited to come home now to play in front of our fans.”

Officials gave a red card to Paul Nicholson in the 23rd minute after he tripped up Bethlehem Steel forward Cory Burke in the box. FCC keeper Mitch Hildebrandt made a diving save to deflect Seku Conneh’s penalty kick.

But that wasn’t the last of Conneh. He blasted a shot past Hildebrandt in the 47th minute to put Steel FC on the board.



Steel FC outshot FCC 13-1 in the second half. Santi Moar connected with Colleh for FC Steel’s second goal in the 60th minute to give them the 2-0 edge.

Djiby led FCC with four shots, and Hildebrandt recorded four saves.



FC Cincinnati returns to Nippert Stadium 7 p.m. Saturday for their home opener against St. Louis FC.