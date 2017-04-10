Xavier's Trevon Bluiett charged with misdemeanor drug possession in Indiana

CARMEL, Ind. -- Xavier men's basketball standout Trevon Bluiett was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor drug crime Monday.

Bluiett, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, a class B misdemeanor, according to Hamilton County, Indiana jail records.

More information about the charge wasn't immediately available.

Bluiett confirmed March 31 that he will test the NBA draft waters without hiring an agent for the second year in a row. By not securing representation, he can gain valuable feedback from the pros and a return to the college game as long as he withdraws his name by the May 24 deadline.

While Bluiett has left the door open for a potential senior season, he may ultimately sign with an agent at the end of the process and proceed with his professional career. NBA mock draft sites that list Bluiett estimate he could go late second round.

The 6-foot-6 player had workouts last spring with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. NBA representatives liked his high-level shooting skills but wanted to see better ball handling, knowing his size at the pro level would make him more of a shooting guard than a small forward or stretch four.

The Indianapolis native averaged a team-best 18.5 points with a team-second 5.7 rebounds in the Musketeers’ 24-14 (9-9 Big East) campaign. He willed the Musketeers to their first Elite Eight appearance since 2008, and third in school history, by averaging 21.3 points in postseason play against Maryland, Florida State, Arizona and Gonzaga.

A Xavier representative wasn't immediately available to comment.

Shannon Russell contributed to this report.