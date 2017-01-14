Xavier forward Jalen Brown drafted by New York City FC

CINCINNATI -- Xavier men's forward Jalen Brown is headed to Major League Soccer, joining former FC Cincinnati standout Sean Okoli in New York.

New York City FC selected Brown in the second round, 38th overall, during the 2017 MLS SuperDraft on Friday at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The club just wrapped up its second season as an MLS franchise and made it to the MLS playoffs last year.

It's the third time in the past six years an MLS club has drafted a Musketeer: Nick Hagglund went to Toronto FC in 2014, and Luke Spencer went to New England in 2013.

Brown recorded several career-bests in 2016, including 19 starts, six goals, three assists, 46 shots and 20 shots on goal. He led the team in goals and ranked second with 15 points, 46 shots and 20 shots on goal.

New York FC's website describes him as "an explosive forward who has demonstrated good link-up play and ability to beat defenders in one-on-ones at the Combine."