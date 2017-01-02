No. 23 Cincinnati routs Tulane behind Jarron Cumberland's career best

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored a career-high 19 points and No. 23 Cincinnati routed Tulane 92-56 on Sunday night.

Cincinnati (12-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) was picked to win the conference in the preseason coaches' poll and Tulane (3-11, 0-2) was pegged last.

The disparity was evident on the court, as UC handed Tulane its most lopsided loss of the season. The Green Wave trailed by as many as 39 points.

UC set the tone early, vaulting ahead on a 14-0 run behind eight Cumberland points and capitalizing on seven Green Wave turnovers in the first seven minutes.

Although the Bearcats extended that run to 18-2, Tulane's ability to work the perimeter helped it draw within nine points with 3:57 left in the half. Sloppy play by the Bearcats led to four straight points by Tulane, triggering a timeout by UC coach Mick Cronin with 1:13 left in the frame.

Cincinnati found its bearings quickly, as Kyle Washington promptly scored and Kevin Johnson buried a 3-pointer to give the Bearcats a 39-27 halftime lead.

The Green Wave, in its first season under former NBA coach Mike Dunleavy, was unable to stop UC's second-half barrage. Four 3-pointers in short order — three by Jacob Evans and one by Johnson — gave the Bearcats a 63-34 advantage with 13:40 left, and the home team rolled.

UC shot 56.9 percent throughout and scored 20 points off Tulane's 14 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats won their 17th straight home game, including a 9-0 mark this season. It's the second longest home winning streak in the Mick Cronin era behind a 19-game victory stretch from March 2, 2013 to Feb. 15, 2014.

Tulane: The Green Wave lost a fourth straight game and dropped to 1-3 in true road contests. Tulane also absorbed a second loss this season to a Top 25 team, also falling to then-No. 6 North Carolina in a season opener. Tulane's last win over a ranked team was Dec. 22, 1999 over No. 25 NC State.

UP NEXT

Tulane hosts Memphis on Sunday and plays Jan. 11 at the University of South Florida.

Cincinnati travels to Houston for a Saturday game and then hosts Southern Methodist University on Jan. 12.